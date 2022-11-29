Hamilton’s Punch Bowl Market and Bakery to close in late December after 23 years

See more sharing options

An east Hamilton bakery known for making handmade batches of baked goods is set to shut its doors for good in December.

Punch Bowl Market and Bakery announced on social media earlier in the week it was in it’s ‘last season’ after serving the community for close to 23 years.

“It is now time for us to move on and spend more time with out own families; maybe even do some hiking around the Punch Bowl!” the Baruzza family said on Instagram.

Staffers and customers were thanked in the post by the owners.

The shop made its home in a 150-year-old preserved barn, just half a kilometre from the similarly-named Devil’s Punch Bowl conservation area.

Aside from a bakery and market, the Punch Bowl also boasts a garden centre and greenhouse — which sells bedding plants, hanging baskets and other garden items.

The Stoney Creek fixture’s final day is Dec. 23.