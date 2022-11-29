Menu

Canada

More than 2,200 plants, wildlife at risk of extinction in Canada, report suggests

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 29, 2022 1:30 pm
Canada Wildlife View image in full screen
A deer stands in a canola field near Olds, Alta. on July 16, 2020. Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press

A new report assessing the status of wild species in Canada says more than 2,200 plants, animals, fish and other wildlife are at risk of dying out.

The latest Canadian Endangered Species Conservation Council assessment says another 135 species are already extinct in Canada.

That includes seven that have never been found anywhere else so they’re likely gone from the planet completely.

Read more: Scientists plan to revive Tasmanian tiger that has been extinct since 1936

The council releases a new wild species update every five years.

This year’s report assessed more than 50,000 of the 80,000 species identified in Canada but still doesn’t have enough information to rank almost half of them.

The report comes just days before Canada is set to host United Nations biodiversity talks aimed at developing a global agreement to protect and restore nature.

Climate ChangeCanada NewsCanada climate changeClimate Change Canadaextinctionclimate change newsclimate change in Canada
© 2022 The Canadian Press

