Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Dog suffers ‘horrific injuries’ after falling out back of truck, being dragged behind it

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted November 29, 2022 2:56 pm
Heidi at the BC SPCA View image in full screen
Heidi is slowly recovering from her extensive injuries. BC SPCA

WARNING: Some of the details in this story are disturbing. Discretion is advised. 

A German shepherd suffered horrific injuries recently after she fell out of the back of a truck she was tethered to and was dragged behind it for more than 100 metres.

Heidi, who is three-and-a-half years old, was spotted being dragged by a witness who then alerted the Nanaimo RCMP.

Officers found the owner and Heidi on the side of the road. Heidi was in critical distress so she was seized by the officers and rushed to a veterinary hospital, where she was immediately admitted for emergency surgery, according to the BC SPCA.

“When I first saw the pictures of Heidi’s injuries, I was shocked. Her paws and lower leg were worn down to the bone. The physical and psychological pain that this kind of tragic event would cause is unimaginable,” Eileen Drever, the BC SPCA’s senior officer of protection and stakeholder relations, said in a release.

Story continues below advertisement

“Transport of an unsecured pet in the back of a pick-up is illegal, but as Heidi’s case shows even tethered transport poses serious risks. The best and safest way to transport dogs is always inside the vehicle, preferably with a harness made specifically for travelling in a vehicle.”

Trending Now
Trending Now
Click to play video: 'Labrador retriever cross puppy abandoned overnight in Port Alberni'
Labrador retriever cross puppy abandoned overnight in Port Alberni

Read more: DIY winter shelter one way to help feral cats in your community, says SPCA

Heidi remained at the hospital for three-and-a-half weeks to receive round-the-clock bandage changes and pain management, the BC SPCA said. It is covering all the costs of her treatment.

She is now at the BC SPCA’s Nanaimo animal centre and will be up for adoption in mid-December.

Staff at the shelter said Heidi is a lovely dog with a friendly disposition.

Story continues below advertisement

“They are all wishing Heidi a speedy recovery so she can begin the next chapter in her life and enjoy being a young shepherd,” Drever said.

Animal CrueltyBC SPCANanaimo RCMPGerman Shepherddog draggedBC SPCA dogDog dragged behind truckNanaimo BC SPCATransporting dogs in trucks
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers