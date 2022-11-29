Dog suffers ‘horrific injuries’ after falling out back of truck, being dragged behind it

Send this page to someone via email

WARNING: Some of the details in this story are disturbing. Discretion is advised.

A German shepherd suffered horrific injuries recently after she fell out of the back of a truck she was tethered to and was dragged behind it for more than 100 metres.

Heidi, who is three-and-a-half years old, was spotted being dragged by a witness who then alerted the Nanaimo RCMP.

Officers found the owner and Heidi on the side of the road. Heidi was in critical distress so she was seized by the officers and rushed to a veterinary hospital, where she was immediately admitted for emergency surgery, according to the BC SPCA.

“When I first saw the pictures of Heidi’s injuries, I was shocked. Her paws and lower leg were worn down to the bone. The physical and psychological pain that this kind of tragic event would cause is unimaginable,” Eileen Drever, the BC SPCA’s senior officer of protection and stakeholder relations, said in a release.

Story continues below advertisement

“Transport of an unsecured pet in the back of a pick-up is illegal, but as Heidi’s case shows even tethered transport poses serious risks. The best and safest way to transport dogs is always inside the vehicle, preferably with a harness made specifically for travelling in a vehicle.”

0:49 Labrador retriever cross puppy abandoned overnight in Port Alberni

Heidi remained at the hospital for three-and-a-half weeks to receive round-the-clock bandage changes and pain management, the BC SPCA said. It is covering all the costs of her treatment.

She is now at the BC SPCA’s Nanaimo animal centre and will be up for adoption in mid-December.

Staff at the shelter said Heidi is a lovely dog with a friendly disposition.

Story continues below advertisement

“They are all wishing Heidi a speedy recovery so she can begin the next chapter in her life and enjoy being a young shepherd,” Drever said.