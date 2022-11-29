Investigation launched into ‘suspicious death,’ Woodstock, Ont. police say

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Woodstock, Ont., say they are investigating a “suspicious death” in the city early Tuesday morning.

Officers were called to the area of Fyfe Avenue in south Woodstock around 2:20 a.m. for a reported dispute, police said in a statement.

“A suspicious death investigation has been initiated in relation to this report,” police said.

Few other details have been released by police, who say they “do not perceive” there to be any risk to public safety.

A heavy police presence is expected through the morning and into the afternoon for the investigation, they said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.