Crime

Investigation launched into ‘suspicious death,’ Woodstock, Ont. police say

By Staff Global News
Posted November 29, 2022 11:12 am
Woodstock police cruiser.
Woodstock police cruiser. 980 CFPL File Photo

Police in Woodstock, Ont., say they are investigating a “suspicious death” in the city early Tuesday morning.

Officers were called to the area of Fyfe Avenue in south Woodstock around 2:20 a.m. for a reported dispute, police said in a statement.

“A suspicious death investigation has been initiated in relation to this report,” police said.

Trending Now
Read more: 2 Londoners charged in Friday shooting investigation, police say

Few other details have been released by police, who say they “do not perceive” there to be any risk to public safety.

A heavy police presence is expected through the morning and into the afternoon for the investigation, they said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

