Bombers sign star linebacker Bighill to two-year extension

A key part of the Winnipeg Blue Bombers’ success will be in the city for two more seasons.

The club announced Tuesday that veteran linebacker Adam Bighill — a multi-season all-star and three-time Most Outstanding Defensive Player — has signed to a two-year contract extension.

Bighill, 34, who was scheduled to become a free agent in February, is a three-time Grey Cup champ — 2019 and 2021 with the Bombers, and 2011 with the B.C. Lions.

He’ll return for a fifth season in blue and gold — his 11th overall in the CFL — next year, building on a stellar career that sees him currently sitting at seventh all-time in the league for tackles.

The Washington state native has appeared in 65 games over the last four seasons in Winnipeg.