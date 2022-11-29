Menu

Sports

Bombers sign star linebacker Bighill to two-year extension

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted November 29, 2022 9:46 am

A key part of the Winnipeg Blue Bombers’ success will be in the city for two more seasons.

The club announced Tuesday that veteran linebacker Adam Bighill — a multi-season all-star and three-time Most Outstanding Defensive Player — has signed to a two-year contract extension.

Read more: Winnipeg Blue Bombers extend contract of Willie Jefferson

Bighill, 34, who was scheduled to become a free agent in February, is a three-time Grey Cup champ — 2019 and 2021 with the Bombers, and 2011 with the B.C. Lions.

He’ll return for a fifth season in blue and gold — his 11th overall in the CFL — next year, building on a stellar career that sees him currently sitting at seventh all-time in the league for tackles.

The Washington state native has appeared in 65 games over the last four seasons in Winnipeg.

Winnipeg Sports CFL Football Winnipeg Blue Bombers Winnipeg Football Adam Bighill Bighill contract
