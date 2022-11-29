Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Emergencies Act inquiry looking at role of online misinformation in policy phase

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 29, 2022 6:56 am
Click to play video: 'Trudeau makes weak legal case for Emergencies Act: experts'
Trudeau makes weak legal case for Emergencies Act: experts
WATCH: Trudeau makes weak legal case for Emergencies Act: experts

A public inquiry is turning its attention to the role of online misinformation Tuesday morning as it continues probing Ottawa’s use of emergency legislation to quell last winter’s “Freedom Convoy” protests.

The Public Order Emergency Commission is slated to begin the day with a panel of policy experts on misinformation, disinformation and the role of social media.

Another panel on the flow of essential goods and services, critical infrastructure and trade corridors is set to follow in the afternoon.

Read more: Emergencies Act inquiry begins to study rights and freedoms in public policy phase

The inquiry is seeking the expert input to bolster its analysis of whether the federal government was right to use the Emergencies Act in response to protests that took over downtown Ottawa and halted trade at several border crossings.

Trending Now
Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

The policy phase this week follows six weeks of fact-finding hearings into the events leading up to that decision, which included testimony about online threats and U.S. officials’ concerns about trade.

The commission is on a tight timeline to complete its work, with Commissioner Paul Rouleau expected to submit final recommendations to Parliament at the beginning of February.

Click to play video: 'Emergencies Act inquiry: What’s next in the government examination?'
Emergencies Act inquiry: What’s next in the government examination?
COVID-19Justin TrudeauSocial MediaFreedom ConvoyEmergencies ActMisinformationEmergencies Act inquiryconvoy to Ottawafreedom convoy protestsPublic Order Emergency CommissionTrudeau Emergencies Act
© 2022 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers