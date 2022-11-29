Edmonton Oil Kings’ overhaul continues as Wiebe among players dealt in 2 trades Monday

Send this page to someone via email

The Edmonton Oil Kings have traded away two more players who helped the team win the Western Hockey League championship last season.

The WHL club announced Monday it had dealt forwards Jaxsen Wiebe and Carson Golder in two separate trades.

Wiebe, along with a conditional eighth-round draft pick in 2026, is headed to the Prince George Cougars. In return, the Oil Kings receive forward Noah Boyko, a third-round draft pick in 2023 and a conditional third-round draft pick in 2026.

Oil Kings general manager Kirt Hill noted the trade is a homecoming of sorts for Boyko, who hails from Fort Saskatchewan, Alta.

“It is always nice when you have the ability to add local players to your lineup who are familiar with the city and club,” Hill said in a news release, adding that Boyko is a former first-round pick in the WHL.

“(He) has a lot of offensive ability to his game… He will be asked to provide leadership to our younger group of players and help provide offence on our power play and at even-strength.”

In 23 games with the Cougars this season, Boyko scored five goals and chipped in five assists.

Wiebe, known in part for his physical play, accumulated eight points in 13 post-season games with the Oil Kings last season, helping Edmonton reach the Memorial Cup tournament.

Hill acknowledged Wiebe had become a fan favourite through “his hard-hitting and high-compete style of play.”

“Not only was Jaxsen a big part of our championship run last season, but he has played a mentorship role for our young core of players this season,” Hill said. “His Memorial Cup hat trick will be something that will be remembered by anyone associated with the Oil Kings for a long time.

“The Edmonton Oil Kings would like to thank Jaxsen for all his contributions to the organization both on and off the ice.”

Golder heading to B.C.

Golder, who had played a total of 70 games with the Oil Kings since joining the club in 2021, was traded to the Kelowna Rockets along with a third-round draft pick in 2023. In return, Edmonton receives forward Rilen Kovacevic who has collected nine points in 20 games with Kelowna this season.

“We are very excited to be welcoming Rilen to our core group of young players,” Hill said, noting Kovacevic is just 18 and has “a lot of upside.”

“His 200-foot game, offensive upside and will to compete every night made him a good fit as a player to add to our group.”

Hill thanked Golder for his contributions to Edmonton’s championship season in 2021-22.

“Carson was a big part of our championship run last season by being able to play both forward and defence in critical moments,” he said. “(He) will have a big opportunity in front of him in Kelowna.

“The Oil Kings organization would like to wish Carson all the best moving forward in his hockey career.”

The Oil Kings currently sit in last place in the WHL’s Eastern Conference with a record of 4-20-1-0. The club has undergone a significant facelift since its 2022 WHL championship. Several players on that team — forwards Jake Neighbours and Dylan Guenther and defenceman Kaiden Guhle — are now playing in the NHL while several other players have since been traded.

