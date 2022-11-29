OPP say someone broke into Fergus business through roof of building

See more sharing options

Wellington County OPP are investigating a break and enter at a business in Fergus.

They say someone entered the business through the roof of the building sometime between 11 p.m. Sunday and 5 a.m. Monday.

Investigators say cigarettes, vape pens, cash and lottery tickets were stolen from the premises.

They say the amount of damages and losses are still to be counted.

OPP released a screen capture of the security video showing footage of the scene. That is posted on the OPP West Region Instagram page.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Wellington County OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.