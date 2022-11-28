Peterborough County woman charged after videos show horse being dragged by vehicle, bleeding

Send this page to someone via email

WARNING: This story contains graphic content. Discretion is advised.

A Peterborough-area woman faces charges in relation to an incident in which a horse was dragged by a vehicle.

Last week videos circulating on social media, and obtained by Global News Peterborough, show a horse being bragged behind a vehicle. It’s not known where or when the incident occurred or what type of vehicle was involved.

A woman is heard on the video saying, “Good girl.”

In another video clip, blood is on the ground next to the same mare. A woman’s voice says, “Awesome, fantastic.”

“Why are you a r—-d?” the woman asks, using a slur against people with intellectual disabilities, as the video shows the horse. “Like, literally squirting blood. Her hoof was here and it was spurting out over there.”

Northumberland OPP late last week said they and the Ontario Society for the Prevention of Animal Cruelty (OSPCA) were investigating.

On Monday, police directed inquiries to the Ministry of the Solicitor General. Ministry spokesperson Brent Ross said an investigation has led to one person being charged.

Solstice Pecile, 23, of Cavan-Monaghan Township, was charged with causing distress to an animal under Section 15 (1) of the Provincial Animal Welfare Services Act.

She was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Cobourg on Jan. 11, 2023.

“Given this matter is now before the court, it would be inappropriate to provide further detail,” Ross stated in an email to Global News Peterborough.

The Canadian Pony Club in a statement says the charges involve one of its members.

“Pony Club does not condone of support the mistreatment of any animal and we take the allegations seriously,” the club stated. “At this time we are suspended their Pony Cub membership pending the outcome of a non-biased third, party investigation.”

The five-year-old mare named Ezra has been returned to its original owner.

Emily Reardon says she had recently sold the horse due to “unforeseen circumstances” but learned of the incident and has made arrangements to buy her mare back.

She has launched a GoFundMe page to help cover the costs of travel, veterinary attention and more.

“Ezra is only five years old and has been through a lot in the last few months and I am so grateful I’ve managed to find her and get her back,” she said. “She will be getting all the love, attention, and treats she deserves.”

More to come.