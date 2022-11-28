Guelph’s COVID-19 assessment centre being expanded to include cold and flu symptoms

See more sharing options

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

The Guelph COVID-19 Assessment Centre is being renamed and expanded to accommodate those with cold and flu symptoms.

The centre on Southgate Drive will now be called Guelph COVID Cold Flu Care Clinic.

In a joint news release by the Guelph General Hospital and the Guelph Family Health Team, the clinic will be accepting adults and children with moderate cold and flu symptoms starting this Thursday.

They say care, assessment, and treatment for those with COVID-19 and COVID-like symptoms will continue.

Residents should contact their family doctor first before booking an appointment at the clinic.

Appointments are available on weekdays from 8:45 a.m. to 4:15 p.m., and on weekends from 9:15 a.m. to 12:45 p.m.

Story continues below advertisement

They can be done by calling 226-773-1922.

The hospital and the health team are also reminding residents that COVID-19 testing is carried out based on provincial guidelines that prioritize those at increased risk of severe outcomes and those living and working in high-risk settings.