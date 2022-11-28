Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Guelph’s COVID-19 assessment centre being expanded to include cold and flu symptoms

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted November 28, 2022 2:27 pm
Guelph COVID-19 assessment centre. View image in full screen
Guelph COVID-19 assessment centre. Matt Carty / Global Guelph

The Guelph COVID-19 Assessment Centre is being renamed and expanded to accommodate those with cold and flu symptoms.

The centre on Southgate Drive will now be called Guelph COVID Cold Flu Care Clinic.

In a joint news release by the Guelph General Hospital and the Guelph Family Health Team, the clinic will be accepting adults and children with moderate cold and flu symptoms starting this Thursday.

They say care, assessment, and treatment for those with COVID-19 and COVID-like symptoms will continue.

Trending Now
Trending Now

Read more: COVID-19 vaccine clinic opening at Guelph community centre

Residents should contact their family doctor first before booking an appointment at the clinic.

Appointments are available on weekdays from 8:45 a.m. to 4:15 p.m., and on weekends from 9:15 a.m. to 12:45 p.m.

Story continues below advertisement

They can be done by calling 226-773-1922.

The hospital and the health team are also reminding residents that COVID-19 testing is carried out based on provincial guidelines that prioritize those at increased risk of severe outcomes and those living and working in high-risk settings.

COVID-19Guelph NewsFluColdclinicGuelph general HospitalAssessmentGuelpH Family health teamGuelph COVID Cold Flu Clinic
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers