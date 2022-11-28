Saskatoon police charge three with armed robbery after incident on Preston Avenue

See more sharing options

A woman and two men from Saskatoon are facing charges following an armed robbery inside a residence in the 2900 block of Preston Avenue on Sunday.

A 26-year-old man reported being threatened with a gun and robbed. The man ran to a nearby store and called the police.

Police established a perimeter around the home and traffic restrictions were put in place as a precaution due to the involvement of a firearm. Traffic restrictions are no longer in place.

The suspects were taken into custody. Police say they found a shotgun and ammunition during a search of the residence.

A 29-year-old man is facing a charge of armed robbery, along with 12 firearms-related offences. A 32-year-old female and a 36-year-old man are both facing a charge of armed robbery.