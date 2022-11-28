Menu

Crime

Saskatoon police charge three with armed robbery after incident on Preston Avenue

By Brooke Kruger Global News
Posted November 28, 2022 12:46 pm
Saskatoon police cruiser View image in full screen
A woman and two men from Saskatoon are facing charges following an armed robbery inside a residence in the 2900 block of Preston Avenue Nov. 27. . File / Global News

A woman and two men from Saskatoon are facing charges following an armed robbery inside a residence in the 2900 block of Preston Avenue on Sunday.

A 26-year-old man reported being threatened with a gun and robbed. The man ran to a nearby store and called the police.

Police established a perimeter around the home and traffic restrictions were put in place as a precaution due to the involvement of a firearm. Traffic restrictions are no longer in place.

Read more: Justin Trudeau visits James Smith Cree Nation nearly 3 months after Saskatchewan stabbings

The suspects were taken into custody. Police say they found a shotgun and ammunition during a search of the residence.

A 29-year-old man is facing a charge of armed robbery, along with 12 firearms-related offences. A 32-year-old female and a 36-year-old man are both facing a charge of armed robbery.

Saskatoon NewsSaskatoon Police ServiceArmed RobberySaskatoon CrimeFirearm ChargesTraffic Restrictionssaskatoon investigations
