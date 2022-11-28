The 20 richest neighbourhoods across Canada

Have you ever wondered where you can find the richest neighbourhoods in Canada?

Using the most recent data from Canadian Business magazine, these are the richest neighbourhoods across the country.

20. Roxboro, Calgary, Alberta

Average household net worth: $7,368,972

Roxboro is a leafy suburb on the banks of the Elbow River and only a stone’s throw from Stampede Park — home of the Calgary Stampede, one of Calgary’s top destinations during the summer. It was established in 1923 and buildings from back then are still standing. The average annual household income here is $810,847.

19. Upper Mount Royal (South), Calgary, Alberta

Average household net worth: $7,542,402

The southern part of Upper Mount Royal in Calgary’s affluent western suburbs — between Frontenac Avenue and 34th Avenue — became an exclusive enclave in the heyday of the Canadian Pacific Railway. Some of the estates here date back to a century ago. The annual household income in Upper Mount Royal (South) is $609,395.

18. King George Park, Westmount, Montreal, Quebec

Average household net worth: $7,574,692

The area straddling King George Park in Westmount, one of Montreal’s wealthiest suburbs, used to be known as Murray Hill. It was renamed in 1939 after a royal visit. The average annual household income here is $534,971.

17. Elbow Park, Calgary, Alberta

Average household net worth: $7,611,156

Located in a bend in the Elbow River, Elbow Park has been a neighbourhood of Calgary since 1910, making it not only one of the wealthiest, but also one of the oldest communities in one of the most expensive places to live in Canada. The average annual household income here is $479,285.

16. Upper Mount Royal (North), Calgary, Alberta

Average household net worth: $7,720,307

The northern section of Upper Mount Royal, between Frontenac Avenue and Colborne Crescent, used to be nicknamed “American Hill.” This neighbourhood used to be home to Calgary’s American-born business elite and even today, nearly a third of its residents are immigrants from south of the border. The average annual household income is $1,266,518.

15. Britannia, Calgary, Alberta

Average household net worth: $7,984,224

Even in 1952, when Britannia was established along the east bank of the Elbow River, lots here were sold for as much as twenty times the average Calgary price. The neighbourhood is still home to some of the most expensive residential properties in Calgary. The average annual household income here is $1,334,970.

14. Westmount, West Vancouver, British Columbia

Average household net worth: $8,956,821

Average house prices in Westmount are among the highest in Canada, but then again, the houses here aren’t average. They tend to be luxury mansions hidden by lots of greenery for privacy, so you won’t even know you have neighbours. The average annual household income in Westmount is $393,746.

13. Shaughnessy (North), Vancouver, British Columbia

Average household net worth: $9,087,452

In the northern section of Shaughnessy, from W 29th Avenue to Laurier Avenue, you’ll still find plenty of heritage homes dating from when the Canadian Pacific Railway established the neighbourhood in 1907. The average annual household income here is $371,510.

12. Sunnyside Avenue, Westmount, Montreal, Quebec

Average household net worth: $9,349,716

The neighbourhood along Sunnyside Avenue but south of Lexington Avenue actually tends to have lower house prices than elsewhere in Westmount, one of Montreal’s most affluent suburbs. The average annual household income in this part of Westmount is $363,271.

11. Lexington Avenue, Westmount, Montreal, Quebec

Average household net worth: $10,476,422

The Lexington Avenue neighbourhood lies to the west of Sunnyside Avenue all the way to St. Joseph’s Oratory, and the private all-girl school Villa Sainte-Marcelline, so residents can have stunning views of one of the most beautiful Canadian cities to live in. The average annual household income here is $642,960.

10. Sunnyside & Edgehill, Westmount, Montreal, Quebec

Average household net worth: $10,511,187

The area above Lexington Avenue, between Sunnyside Avenue and The Boulevard, is another leafy neighbourhood with great views and some of the highest house prices in Montreal. Among the homes here is one that once belonged to politician Charles A. Smart. The average annual household income in this part of town is $552,038.

9. Kerrisdale Park, Vancouver, British Columbia

Average household net worth: $10,869,273

The area around Kerrisdale Park and east to Cypress Street has a mix of character-filled old bungalows and large, modern homes. You may recognize the neighbourhood’s main landmark, Point Grey Secondary School, from the series Riverdale. It’s also the alma mater of Seth Rogen, one of the wealthiest Canadian actors. The average annual household income here is $762,466.

8. Summit Park, Westmount, Montreal, Quebec

Average household net worth: $10,895,782

Summit Park is the area directly below Westmount Summit with its woods and hiking trails. It is the wealthiest and most exclusive neighbourhood in all of Montreal, with an average annual household income of $968,212.

7. Forest Hill South & UCC, Toronto, Ontario

Average household net worth: $11,530,848

Upper Canada College, one of the most expensive private schools in Canada, forms one corner of Forest Hill South. It’s just one of the exclusive schools in this exclusive neighbourhood, where the average annual household income is $635,051.

6. Forest Hill North, Toronto, Ontario

Average household net worth: $11,671,220

Forest Hill North, like Forest Hill South, forms part of what used to be the village of Forest Hill, incorporated in 1923. This leafy neighbourhood is home to the Forest Hill Collegiate Institute, where Drake, one of the world’s richest rappers, went to school. The average annual household income in Forest Hill North is $1,225,267.

5. Kerrisdale, Vancouver, British Columbia

Average household net worth: $12,850,938

Kerrisdale Park is just one smaller neighbourhood within Kerrisdale, a leafy neighbourhood that developed around an interurban railway stop named in 1905. It was originally called Kerry’s Dale, after Kerrydale in Scotland. The average annual household income here is $1,153,529.

4. Shaughnessy Heights, Vancouver, British Columbia

Average household net worth: $13,811,849

Located to the west of Granville Avenue, from where W 39th Avenue becomes Connaught Drive to W 29th Avenue, Shaughnessy Heights is the wealthiest neighbourhood in Vancouver. It’s also one of the priciest. The average annual household income in Shaughnessy Heights is $700,431.

3. Bridle Path, Toronto, Ontario

Average household net worth: $19,729,09

Bridle Path is regularly at the top of the list of wealthiest neighbourhoods in Canada. It is named for The Bridle Path, one of the main roads through the neighbourhood. As the name implies, this area used to be rolling farmland with plenty of horse owners and, even today, the properties are huge. Among the celebrities who owned property here is late music legend Prince, who fit quite comfortably in a neighbourhood where the average annual household income is $1,101,171.

2. York Mills-Windfields, Toronto, Ontario

Average household net worth: $20,944,385

York Mills-Windfields, like the neighbouring Bridle Path, is considered a millionaires’ mile where some of the wealthiest people in Canada live. Philanthropist, business tycoon and racehorse breeder E.P. Taylor used to live here in Windfields Estate, now home to the Canadian Film Centre. He also donated the land that would become Windfields Park. The average annual household income here is $869,581.

1. Sunnybrook, Toronto, Ontario

Average household net worth: $22,709,428

Sunnybrook lies along the southern border of Bridle Path and on the outside of Park Lane Circle. It was once the country estate of Joseph Kilgour, whose widow later donated the land to the city to be used as a park. The most famous landmark here is Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre, one of Canada’s leading academic hospitals. The average annual household income here is $289,434.

