Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Ontario passes housing bill amid criticism from cities, conservation authorities

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 28, 2022 12:07 pm
A new home is built in a housing development in Ottawa on Tuesday, July 14, 2020.  THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick. View image in full screen
A new home is built in a housing development in Ottawa on Tuesday, July 14, 2020.  THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick. skp

Ontario has passed a bill intended to spur housing development amid criticism that it will leave municipalities short billions of dollars, increase property taxes and reduce the role of conservation authorities.

One of the most controversial aspects of the bill is freezing, reducing and exempting fees developers pay.

Read more: Ontario housing minister defends plan to cut development charges paid to cities

Those fees go to municipalities and are then used to pay for services to support new homes, such as road and sewer infrastructure and community centres.

Trending Now
Trending Now

The Association of Municipalities of Ontario says the changes could leave municipalities short $5 billion and see taxpayers footing the bill _ either in the form of higher property taxes or service cuts _ and there is nothing in the bill that would guarantee improved housing affordability.

Story continues below advertisement

The bill also limits the areas conservation authorities can consider in development permissions, removing factors such as pollution and conservation of the land.

Municipal Affairs and Housing Minister Steve Clark says Ontario is in a housing crisis and the measures in the new law are necessary to ensure the province can achieve its goal of building 1.5 million homes in 10 years.

Ontario governmentSteve ClarkOntario housingAssociation of Municipalities of OntarioAMOHousing OntarioOntario housing bill
© 2022 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers