Canada

Alleged Chinese spy freed on bail by Quebec judge ahead of his trial

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 28, 2022 10:52 am
Former Hydro-Quebec employee charged with spying back in court for bail hearing
Former Hydro-Quebec employee charged with spying back in court for bail hearing
Yuesheng Wang was back in a Quebec courtroom on Wednesday. Wang is the Chinese researcher arrested for allegedly stealing industrial secrets when he has an employee at Hydro-Québec. He is the first person in Canada charged with economic espionage under the Security of Information Act. Wang is still in police custody. As Global’s Mike Armstrong reports, the Crown opposes his release.

A former employee of Quebec’s power utility charged with spying on behalf of China has been freed on bail while he awaits trial.

Yuesheng Wang, 35, is the first person to be charged with economic espionage under Canada’s Security of Information Act, and he also faces three charges under the Criminal Code for fraudulent use of a computer, fraudulently obtaining a trade secret and breach of trust.

Federal prosecutors had opposed his release because they feared he would flee the country.

Wang, a Chinese national on a work visa for his job with Hydro-Québec, has denied the charges and said he wants to remain in Canada to clear his name.

Bail hearing set for former Hydro-Quebec worker alleged to have sent secrets to China

As conditions of his release, he must surrender his passport, carry a cellphone at all times so his location is known and put up his two properties as a guarantee.

Wang, who researched battery materials, is alleged to have given information about the electrical utility to a Chinese university and Chinese research centres and transferred confidential documents and unauthorized photos to his personal email address.

Prosecutor Marc Cigana noted to reporters that Wang took the unusual step of testifying during his bail hearing and called the judge’s ruling Monday legally sound.

