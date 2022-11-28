SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Traffic

4 people sent to hospital after northeast Edmonton collision Sunday afternoon

By Caley Gibson Global News
Posted November 28, 2022 10:44 am
4 people sent to hospital after crash on Manning Drive
WATCH ABOVE: Three adults and one youth were taken to hospital Sunday, Nov. 17, after a two-vehicle collision in the area of Manning Drive and 17 Street.

Three adults and one youth were taken to hospital Sunday afternoon after a collision in northeast Edmonton.

At about 1:30 p.m. Sunday, police were called to a two-vehicle collision in the area of Manning Drive and 17 Street.

Police believe a Hyundai Sonata was heading west on Manning Drive through the intersection on a flashing yellow when it was struck by a Hyundai Santa Fe that was turning left from eastbound Manning onto 17 Street north.

EMS and STARS Air Ambulance were called to the scene. A man, woman and boy from the Sonata were treated and taken to hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries, according to Edmonton police.

The man driving the Santa Fe was also taken to hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Police do not believe speed or impairment were factors in the collision. The Edmonton Police Service’s major collision investigations unit is investigating.

Anyone who witnessed the crash can contact the EPS at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous information can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.

