Crime

Canada Post employee arrested for stealing over 500 items, Alberta RCMP say

By Meaghan Archer Global News
Posted November 27, 2022 12:02 pm
Canada Post file photo for use during the Omicron wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. View image in full screen
A search warrant into a Canada Post employee's home and vehicle resulted in the seizure of over 500 mail items. Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press file photo

A Canada Post employee in Wainwright, Alta. has been arrested after a search warrant revealed they had over 500 post items in their home and vehicle, authorities said.

The items, which were supposed to be delivered by the employee, were seized by Wainwright RCMP, the Eastern Alberta District Crime Reduction Unit, and Canada Post postal inspectors on Nov. 23.

Read more: North Okanagan RCMP issue warning after rash of mailbox break-ins

Charges have yet to be laid at this time, however, the agencies are investigating offenses of theft from mail under $5,000 and possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

The seized parcels have been returned to Canada Post to be properly delivered.

Wainwright is about 200 kilometres southeast of Edmonton.

