Canada Post employee arrested for stealing over 500 items, Alberta RCMP say

A Canada Post employee in Wainwright, Alta. has been arrested after a search warrant revealed they had over 500 post items in their home and vehicle, authorities said.

The items, which were supposed to be delivered by the employee, were seized by Wainwright RCMP, the Eastern Alberta District Crime Reduction Unit, and Canada Post postal inspectors on Nov. 23.

Charges have yet to be laid at this time, however, the agencies are investigating offenses of theft from mail under $5,000 and possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

The seized parcels have been returned to Canada Post to be properly delivered.

Wainwright is about 200 kilometres southeast of Edmonton.