Canada

1 person sent to hospital following blaze at apartment building in Hamilton’s downtown

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted November 28, 2022 8:32 am
Fire crews rescue . View image in full screen
Fire crews rescue . Don Mitchell / Global News

One person was sent to hospital after a two-alarm blaze at a Corktown highrise in Hamilton early Monday morning.

Hamilton Fire says the person was unconscious when removed by firefighters around 12:30 a.m. from the 12th floor of a Hughson Street apartment building located between Young Street and Forest Avenue.

Hamilton Paramedics say they transported the woman, believed to be in her 40’s, to hospital with vital signs absent.

A next door neighbour was also treated for smoke inhalation, according to a release from chief Dave Cunliffe.

Residents of the building, who self evacuated during the fire, returned to their apartments after the blaze was put out.

The office of Ontario’s fire marshal has been notified of the incident.

Authorities estimate damages to be in the neighbourhood of $300,000.

No cause has yet been determined.

