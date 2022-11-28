OPP deem death a homicide in Brant County

OPP have determined a death in Brant County last week is the result of a homicide.
The investigation began on Friday after police were called to an address on Salt Springs Church Road around 1:30 p.m. after receiving a report of a dead individual in the area.
The investigation is ongoing.
Officers report that there will be an increased police presence in the area and a section of Salt Springs Church Road remains closed. OPP are asking the public to avoid the area.
Anyone with information can contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122.
