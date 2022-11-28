Menu

Crime

OPP deem death a homicide in Brant County

By Amy Simon Global News
Posted November 28, 2022 7:47 am
The Ontario Provincial Police logo is seen in this file image. View image in full screen
The Ontario Provincial Police logo is seen in this file image. Ryan Rocca / Global News File

OPP have determined a death in Brant County last week is the result of a homicide.

The investigation began on Friday after police were called to an address on Salt Springs Church Road around 1:30 p.m. after receiving a report of a dead individual in the area.

MORE LOCAL NEWS: Ontario’s environment ministry requires Hamilton to audit sewage infrastructure

The investigation is ongoing.

Officers report that there will be an increased police presence in the area and a section of Salt Springs Church Road remains closed. OPP are asking the public to avoid the area.

Anyone with information can contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

OPPHomicideOntario Provincial PoliceInvestigationDeath InvestigationBrant Countysalt springs church road
