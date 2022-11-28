Toronto police to provide update on 2 cold case homicide investigations from 1983

See more sharing options

Police are set to update two cold case homicide investigations in Toronto.

Toronto police said officers will provide an update on the homicides of Susan Tice and Erin Gilmour, which took place 39 years ago.

Officers will be holding a press conference at 10 a.m. on Monday.

Tice, a 45-year-old mother of four, was found stabbed to death in her Toronto home on Aug.17, 1983.

She had moved to Toronto from Calgary a month before her death.

Gilmour, age 22, was found dead in the bedroom of her home on Hazelton Avenue on Dec. 20, 1983. Police said she had just gotten home from work at Robins Knits.

Officers said she was sexually assaulted before she was killed.

Police said the two homicides have been linked by DNA.

— more to come