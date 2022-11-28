Menu

Crime

Toronto police to provide update on 2 cold case homicide investigations from 1983

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted November 28, 2022 7:41 am
The Toronto Police Service emblem is photographed during a press conference at TPS headquarters, in Toronto on Tuesday, May 17, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov. View image in full screen
The Toronto Police Service emblem is photographed during a press conference at TPS headquarters, in Toronto on Tuesday, May 17, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov

Police are set to update two cold case homicide investigations in Toronto.

Toronto police said officers will provide an update on the homicides of Susan Tice and Erin Gilmour, which took place 39 years ago.

Officers will be holding a press conference at 10 a.m. on Monday.

Tice, a 45-year-old mother of four, was found stabbed to death in her Toronto home on Aug.17, 1983.

She had moved to Toronto from Calgary a month before her death.

Read more: Toronto police hunt for killer linked to 2 murders from 1983 (Nov. 1, 2016)

Gilmour, age 22, was found dead in the bedroom of her home on Hazelton Avenue on Dec. 20, 1983. Police said she had just gotten home from work at Robins Knits.

Toronto police release video in hopes of cracking double murder cold case

Officers said she was sexually assaulted before she was killed.

Police said the two homicides have been linked by DNA.

— more to come

