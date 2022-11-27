Elsipogtog, N.B. man killed in single-vehicle crash: RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

A 35-year-old man from Elsipogtog, N.B. has died after a crash in the community.

RCMP members from the Elsipogtog and Richibucto detachments responded to the single-vehicle crash on Big Cove Road just before 2:30 a.m. on Sunday.

According to police, the driver died at the scene. The man was the only occupant of the vehicle.

“Members of the Rexton Fire Department and Ambulance New Brunswick also attended the scene,” RCMP noted in a release.

A member of the New Brunswick Coroner’s office is assisting with the ongoing investigation.”

An autopsy has been scheduled and the investigation into the crash continues.