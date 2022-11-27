Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Elsipogtog, N.B. man killed in single-vehicle crash: RCMP

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted November 27, 2022 4:05 pm
Click to play video: 'Global News at 6 New Brunswick: Nov. 25'
Global News at 6 New Brunswick: Nov. 25
Global News at 6 New Brunswick: Nov. 25

A 35-year-old man from Elsipogtog, N.B. has died after a crash in the community.

RCMP members from the Elsipogtog and Richibucto detachments responded to the single-vehicle crash on Big Cove Road just before 2:30 a.m. on Sunday.

Read more: 2 killed after multi-vehicle crash in Beresford, N.B.

According to police, the driver died at the scene. The man was the only occupant of the vehicle.

Trending Now
Trending Now

“Members of the Rexton Fire Department and Ambulance New Brunswick also attended the scene,” RCMP noted in a release.

A member of the New Brunswick Coroner’s office is assisting with the ongoing investigation.”

An autopsy has been scheduled and the investigation into the crash continues.

Advertisement
RCMPFatal CrashFatal CollisionNB RCMPElsipogtogRichibucto NBElsipogtog NB
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers