Man wanted by Peel police for alleged series of commercial break-ins

Police in Peel Region are asking the public for help locating a man wanted for an alleged series of commercial break-ins around the Toronto-area.

Peel Regional Police said a 41-year-old man was wanted for “property crimes which have been escalating in severity in recent weeks.”

It is alleged that Christopher Duguay has been evading police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Peel Regional Police or Crime Stoppers.