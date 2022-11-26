Man dies after going into ‘medical distress’ in custody of New Brunswick RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

The New Brunswick RCMP says a man died after going into “medical distress” while in custody earlier this month, but provided few other details.

In a release Friday, the RCMP said it has requested the Nova Scotia Serious Incident Response Team (SIRT) to “review police actions” following the death.

New Brunswick does not have its own police watchdog agency, so for serious incidents involving police — including death, serious injury, sexual assault and domestic violence — SIRT is brought in to investigate.

According to police, members of the Codiac Regional RCMP responded to a disturbance call on Evergreen Drive in Moncton around 11 p.m. on Nov. 19.

“Upon arrival at the scene, police encountered a man who was detained without incident and taken into custody,” the release said.

“Approximately four hours later, the individual was found to be in medical distress, and was transported to hospital in critical condition. The individual has since passed away.”

The release provided no details about the nature of the medical incident.

It said support services have been offered to RCMP members involved in the incident. It did not say if any officers were suspended or placed on administrative duties.

“The New Brunswick RCMP will not be able to further comment, as Nova Scotia’s Serious Incident Response Team is now conducting the independent investigation,” it said.

Police initially said SIRT would investigate the incident on Monday, when the man was still considered to be in critical condition, but announced the man’s death on Friday. It is unclear what day he died.