Police in Toronto are investigating a shooting in Scarborough on Friday night.

In a tweet, Toronto police said they were called to the area of Confederation Drive and Scarborough Golf Club Road at 11:59 p.m. for reports of gunshots.

Police arrived to find a victim suffering from a gunshot wound. The injuries were non-life-threatening, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Toronto police or Crime Stoppers.

