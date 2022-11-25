RCMP hunt for man involved in serious incident, believed to be in Winnipeg

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP is trying to identify a man who is alleged to have been involved in a serious incident near Portage la Prairie Friday night.

He is believed to be in Winnipeg.

In a tweet issued Friday night, RCMP say he should not be approached.

#rcmpmb is requesting the public's help in identifying the male in the photo. He was involved in a serious incident near Portage la Prairie earlier this evening & is now believed to be in the Winnipeg area. He should not be approached. Anyone with information is asked to call 911 pic.twitter.com/xtnqo39dbm — RCMP Manitoba (@rcmpmb) November 26, 2022