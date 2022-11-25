Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Lethbridge boxing club punching back against Parkinson’s disease

By Erik Bay Global News
Posted November 25, 2022 8:16 pm
Click to play video: 'Lethbridge Dopamine Boxing punching back against Parkinson’s disease'
Lethbridge Dopamine Boxing punching back against Parkinson’s disease
A Lethbridge group is helping people with Parkinson’s disease fight back. Erik Bay shows us how Dopamine Boxing is working to improve their mental and physical health.

Lethbridge Dopamine Boxing is knocking Parkinson’s disease to the canvas.

The group helps people living with the disorder that progressively affects the nervous system.

“Part of the issues they deal with are inactivity,” said Chris Campbell, who coaches the program. “With the dopamine receptors dying off and just general neurotransmitters going lower, there’s a lot of anxiety and depression.”

Read more: Michael J. Fox delivers laughs — and tears — while accepting high honour

Campbell puts participants through boxing-style fitness classes. Training includes groups activities, stretching and boxing circuits, including bag work and hitting pads held by instructors.

The goal is improving both the physical and mental quality of life.

“When we’re engaging in these activities, we see that they have a boost of dopamine and serotonin, which works with their medication to retain the dopamine receptors,” Campbell said.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: London, Ont. gears up for boxing event in Fight to End homelessness

According to the Parkinson Association of Alberta (PAA), an estimated 15,000 Albertans are living with the disease.

PAA client services coordinator Brienne Leclaire says groups like Lethbridge Dopamine Boxing gives people a way to fight back.

“Exercise is important for everybody,” Leclaire said. “For Parkinson’s, it can help people manage their Parkinson’s symptoms, improve balance, increase strength and range of motion, and just maintain those physical abilities.”

Read more: Parkinson’s disease still on the rise — what this means for Canadians

“We had a gentleman who couldn’t dress himself for ten years. He had Parkinson’s a few years longer than that,” Campbell said. “After three months of working with us, he had built up the cardio-respiratory and muscular strength to engage in those activities.”

There’s still no cure for Parkinson’s, but Dopamine Boxing intends to keep the disease on the ropes.

Related News
BoxingParkinson's DiseaseParkinsonsPhysical ActivityDopamineParkinson Association Of AlbertaLethbridge Dopamine Boxing
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers