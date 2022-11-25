New trial for Hamilton man who shot and killed Six Nations man in 2016 set for Monday

Send this page to someone via email

An Ontario Superior Court judge is hoping to kick off a new trial Monday for a Binbrook, Ont. man charged in the death of a Six Nations man.

Jury selection was completed late Friday with Justice Andrew Goodman, the Crown and defence counsel agreeing with the selection of the 16 individuals — 12 women and four men — they hope will decide the matter.

Goodman said he hoped the case would be put into the jury’s hands during the third week of the trial.

Earlier this week the judge declared a mistrial after two jurors had to be dismissed – leaving the court with no room to lose any more jurors over the course of a two to three week trial.

Twelve jurors and two alternates had been selected from 100 candidates for the initial trial at the John Sopinka Courthouse in downtown Hamilton.

Goodman said a minimum of 10 jurors would be needed to complete the process.

On trial is Peter Khill, a man accused of fatally shooting Jon Styres in his driveway next to a pickup truck on Feb. 4, 2016.

Khill, who has pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder, was granted another trial two years ago by an Ontario court, confirmed through a Supreme Court decision last year.

The defendant is arguing he was acting in self-defense.