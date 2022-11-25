Menu

Crime

Toronto high school placed into hold and secure over threat: police

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted November 25, 2022 1:20 pm
A logo is shown at Toronto Police Services headquarters on Friday, Aug. 9, 2019. View image in full screen
A logo is shown at Toronto Police Services headquarters on Friday, Aug. 9, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov

A high school in Toronto has been placed into a hold and secure over a threat, police say.

In a tweet Friday, Toronto police said officers received a report that a threat had been made to Monarch Park Collegiate just before 1 p.m.

Officers said the school has been placed in a hold and secure.

More to come.

