Toronto high school placed into hold and secure over threat: police

A high school in Toronto has been placed into a hold and secure over a threat, police say.

In a tweet Friday, Toronto police said officers received a report that a threat had been made to Monarch Park Collegiate just before 1 p.m.

Officers said the school has been placed in a hold and secure.

More to come.

POLICE INVESTIGATION:

Coxwell Ave & Felstead Ave

12:55pm

– at Monarch Park Collegiate

– police are investigating a threat made to the school

– the school has been placed in hold and secure

GO#2299619

^se — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) November 25, 2022