Toronto high school placed into hold and secure over threat: police

A high school in Toronto has been placed into a hold and secure over a threat, police say.
In a tweet Friday, Toronto police said officers received a report that a threat had been made to Monarch Park Collegiate just before 1 p.m.
Read more: SIU investigates after 1 man killed, another injured in police shooting in Markham, Ont.
Read More
Officers said the school has been placed in a hold and secure.
Trending Now
-
Emergencies Act ‘in the back of our minds’ early but ‘seriously’ weighed later: Trudeau
-
What to expect when Trudeau testifies on the Emergencies Act on Friday
Trending Now
More to come.
Comments