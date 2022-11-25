Wellington North mayor Andy Lennox elected warden of Wellington County

There is a new warden in the County of Wellington.
Wellington North mayor Andy Lennox was elected by his peers at the inaugural county council meeting of the new term.
Mapleton mayor Gregg Davidson was also seeking the warden’s position at the meeting.
Lennox has represented Wellington North since 2010 and was first elected mayor in 2014.
-
What to expect when Trudeau testifies on the Emergencies Act on Friday
-
Emergencies Act ‘in the back of our minds’ early but ‘seriously’ weighed later: Trudeau
Read more: Wellington County clerk set to retire after long career in municipal government
While on county council, he has served on a number of committees, including roads, planning and land division, and the Wellington Federation of Agriculture.
Lennox replaces Kelly Linton as county warden and will serve a two-year term.
Linton did not seek re-election as mayor of Centre Wellington in last month’s municipal election.
Comments