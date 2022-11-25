Menu

Canada

Wellington North mayor Andy Lennox elected warden of Wellington County

By Ken Hashizume Global News
Posted November 25, 2022 1:41 pm
Wellington North Mayor Andy Lennox is the warden of Wellington County for the 2022-24 term. View image in full screen
Wellington North Mayor Andy Lennox is the warden of Wellington County for the 2022-24 term. County of Wellington

There is a new warden in the County of Wellington.

Wellington North mayor Andy Lennox was elected by his peers at the inaugural county council meeting of the new term.

Mapleton mayor Gregg Davidson was also seeking the warden’s position at the meeting.

Lennox has represented Wellington North since 2010 and was first elected mayor in 2014.

Read more: Wellington County clerk set to retire after long career in municipal government

While on county council, he has served on a number of committees, including roads, planning and land division, and the Wellington Federation of Agriculture.

Lennox replaces Kelly Linton as county warden and will serve a two-year term.

Linton did not seek re-election as mayor of Centre Wellington in last month’s municipal election.

 

