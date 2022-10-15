Wellington County clerk set to retire after long career in municipal government

Send this page to someone via email

Wellington County Clerk Donna Bryce is retiring after 27 years in public service.

She announced her plans at the Sept. 29 County Council meeting.

Bryce has worked at the County of Wellington for the last 12 years. Before that, she was at the Region of Peel and at the Legislative Assembly of Ontario.

“I see it as such a privilege to be the county clerk and work with all the members,” said Bryce. “We worked really hard to develop good relationships between Council and staff.”

Warden Kelly Linton said in a statement that, “Donna has always set an incredibly high standard for herself and her employees. Her extensive experience, knowledge and professionalism will be missed in Wellington County.”

Bryce’s last day on the job is Dec. 30th and says that is a good time for her to retire.

“There is a lot of work to do before the end of the year,” said Bryce. “Even though we don’t run the (municipal) election, there is some election work that we do.

“There is a lot of work with transitioning our old council to the new council. We have a very important inaugural meeting where we swear-in the new council and elect a new warden.”

Bryce received a degree in political science at McMaster University in Hamilton before getting summer jobs at the Town of Dundas and the City of Hamilton. She says that kind of launched her career in municipal government.

“If you want to get into a certain field, you really need to get looking especially when you are in university,” said Bryce. “The co-op programs for students really gets them in the door.”

Bryce says she intends to spend more time with her husband, who is also retired, and do some travelling.

“I’m heading into my last third of my life,” said Bryce. “I’m healthy and in a good position right now to do other things that I’m sure will be just as great.”