S&P gives County of Wellington a triple-A rating with a stable outlook

The County of Wellington is getting high marks for its fiscal responsibility.

Standard & Poor’s Global Ratings announced a triple-A rating for the county, the highest possible credit rating.

S&P cites a few factors leading to the high rating.

They include a strong local economy contributing to capital accounts remaining in a surplus and reliance on debt remaining in line with expectations.

S&P goes on to say the stable outlook reflects its view that a positive economic trajectory and prudent management will support strong financial results.

County Warden Kelly Linton says the upgraded credit rating reflects the county’s strong operating performance and excellent financial management.

The City of Guelph reported last week that the agency also affirmed its credit rating at triple-A.