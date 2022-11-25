Northeast Calgary crash sends 2 to hospital, closes Airport Trail, Métis Trail intersection

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary police have closed off a main thoroughfare due to a Friday morning crash in the northeast.

Around 5:48 a.m., Calgary police tweeted the intersection of Métis Trail and Airport Trail N.E. is temporarily closed and asked drivers to avoid the area until further notice.

A short while later, Calgary transportation tweeted there was a multi-vehicle incident at the same spot.

View image in full screen Calgary police closed off the intersection of Métis Trail and Airport Trail on Nov. 25, 2022, after a two-vehicle crash sent two to hospital. Global News

EMS confirmed with Global News they responded to a two-vehicle crash and attended to two patients.

They said a man in his late 30s was ejected from one of the vehicles and had “multiple traumatic injuries” which had him in critical, life-threatening condition.

The other patient, which they didn’t know the age or gender of, had minor injuries, according to EMS.

As of 8:30 a.m., the intersection was still closed.

More to come…