Traffic

Northeast Calgary crash sends 2 to hospital, closes Airport Trail, Métis Trail intersection

By Jessika Guse Global News
Posted November 25, 2022 10:44 am
Calgary police closed off the intersection of Métis Trail and Airport Trail on Nov. 25, 2022 after a two vehicle crash sent two to hospital. View image in full screen
Calgary police have closed off a main thoroughfare due to a Friday morning crash in the northeast.

Around 5:48 a.m., Calgary police tweeted the intersection of Métis Trail and Airport Trail N.E. is temporarily closed and asked drivers to avoid the area until further notice.

A short while later, Calgary transportation tweeted there was a multi-vehicle incident at the same spot.

Calgary police closed off the intersection of Métis Trail and Airport Trail on Nov. 25, 2022 after a two vehicle crash sent two to hospital. View image in full screen
EMS confirmed with Global News they responded to a two-vehicle crash and attended to two patients.

They said a man in his late 30s was ejected from one of the vehicles and had “multiple traumatic injuries” which had him in critical, life-threatening condition.

The other patient, which they didn’t know the age or gender of, had minor injuries, according to EMS.

Calgary police closed off the intersection of Métis Trail and Airport Trail on Nov. 25, 2022 after a two vehicle crash sent two to hospital. View image in full screen
As of 8:30 a.m., the intersection was still closed.

More to come…

