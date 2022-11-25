Menu

Crime

Pair from London arrested after $375,000 fraud investigation: Waterloo police

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted November 25, 2022 10:20 am
A man in handcuffs. View image in full screen
A man in handcuffs. Pixabay File

A man and a woman from London were arrested earlier this week in connection with a fraud investigation, according to Waterloo Regional Police.

Police say they were contacted in August after people had been getting fraudulent refunds from a company for a few months.

They said the retail company, which is a brick-and-mortar store with an online presence, reported losses that came to a total of around $375,000.

On Tuesday, with the help of police in London, police searched a home in that city and arrested a 34-year-old man and a 28-year-old woman.

The pair are both facing several charges, including fraud over $5,000, possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, trafficking credit card data, laundering proceeds of crime and conspiracy to commit an indictable offence.

Police say they are continuing to investigate and are asking anyone with information to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

