Crime

Pair of teens arrested after car stolen in Waterloo

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted November 24, 2022 3:30 pm
Waterloo Regional Police View image in full screen
The crest on a Waterloo Regional Police officer's sleeve. Kevin Nielsen / Global News

Two teens were arrested on Thursday night shortly after a car was stolen, according to Waterloo Regional Police.

They say the vehicle was reported missing from a parking lot in Waterloo at around 7:30 p.m.

Read more: Man arrested after gun fired overnight during fight in Kitchener

About 15 minutes later, officers spotted the missing vehicle near Bearinger Road and Glen Forrest Boulevard and pulled it over.

The officers placed the driver and passenger under arrest and found a pair of concealed pellet guns during the subsequent search.

Read more: Waterloo police find stolen drugs after woman found asleep at the wheel

The teens, who are both from Kitchener, are facing multiple charges including theft of a motor vehicle, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and possession of stolen property over $5,000.

