Pair of teens arrested after car stolen in Waterloo

Two teens were arrested on Thursday night shortly after a car was stolen, according to Waterloo Regional Police.
They say the vehicle was reported missing from a parking lot in Waterloo at around 7:30 p.m.
About 15 minutes later, officers spotted the missing vehicle near Bearinger Road and Glen Forrest Boulevard and pulled it over.
The officers placed the driver and passenger under arrest and found a pair of concealed pellet guns during the subsequent search.
The teens, who are both from Kitchener, are facing multiple charges including theft of a motor vehicle, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and possession of stolen property over $5,000.
