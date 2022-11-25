Winter storm watch issued for Coquihalla, Okanagan Connector

Send this page to someone via email

An intense winter storm is expected to hit Southern Interior mountain passes Saturday night, prompting a travel warning from Environment Canada.

“A strong Pacific frontal system is forecast to move into the southern interior late Saturday bringing snow and strong winds,” the national weather agency said in a statement.

“The snow will be heaviest Saturday night, especially for the coastal passes where accumulations of more than 20 centimetres are likely. Southwest winds gusting to 60 kilometres an hour will also create poor visibility in blowing snow.”

Areas affected are Highway 3, from Hope to Princeton via Allison Pass, the Coquihalla Highway, from Hope to Merritt and Merritt to Kamloops, and the Okanagan Connector, from Merritt to Kelowna.

Environment Canada added that travel is expected to be hazardous due to reduced visibility in some locations.

In the lower regions of the Southern Interior, the weather is expected to be mild. The final weekend of November will be marked by mostly cloudy skies with a chance of showers and flurries at times.