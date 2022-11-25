Southside Group reopening former Movati Athletic fitness centres in London, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

After Movati Athletic closed its doors in London, Ont., earlier this year, new fitness centres are coming to fill in the gaps left in the north and south end.

Southside Group announced on Friday that it has negotiated lease termination with the former athletic club and is now working to re-establish both centres at 755 Wonderland Rd. N. and 3198 Wonderland Rd. S. under a new brand.

According to a statement from officials, the locations are set to open in the next few weeks.

“We appreciate the 25 year relationship with Movati Athletic, and wish them the best in their future endeavors,” the statement read.

Movati has 16 remaining clubs, all in Ontario with the exception of one location in Edmonton.

Story continues below advertisement

Announcing their closure back near the end of August, Movati said no other clubs across Canada were affected in the closures other than the two locations in London.

Southside Group said it is “presently working on hiring the previous staff to better serve the London community.”