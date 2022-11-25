Menu

Canada

Southside Group reopening former Movati Athletic fitness centres in London, Ont.

By Amy Simon Global News
Posted November 25, 2022 9:32 am
Movati Athletic locations at 755 Wonderland R. N. and 3198 Wonderland R. S. will be shutting down as of 6 p.m. Wednesday Aug. 31, 2022. View image in full screen
Movati Athletic locations at 755 Wonderland R. N. and 3198 Wonderland R. S. will be shutting down as of 6 p.m. Wednesday Aug. 31, 2022. Google Maps

After Movati Athletic closed its doors in London, Ont., earlier this year, new fitness centres are coming to fill in the gaps left in the north and south end.

Southside Group announced on Friday that it has negotiated lease termination with the former athletic club and is now working to re-establish both centres at 755 Wonderland Rd. N. and 3198 Wonderland Rd. S. under a new brand.

According to a statement from officials, the locations are set to open in the next few weeks.

Read more: ‘Forever grateful’ — Movati Athletic closing London, Ont. locations after 25 years

“We appreciate the 25 year relationship with Movati Athletic, and wish them the best in their future endeavors,” the statement read.

Movati has 16 remaining clubs, all in Ontario with the exception of one location in Edmonton.

Announcing their closure back near the end of August, Movati said no other clubs across Canada were affected in the closures other than the two locations in London.

Southside Group said it is “presently working on hiring the previous staff to better serve the London community.”

