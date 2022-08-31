‘Forever grateful:’ Movati Athletic closing London, Ont. locations after 25 years

Send this page to someone via email

A fitness company announced its two long-standing local gyms will be closing down almost immediately in London, Ont.

Movati Athletic released a statement saying locations at 755 Wonderland Rd. N. and 3198 Wonderland Rd. S. will be shutting down as of 6 p.m. Wednesday.

Both locations have been open in London for the past 25 years.

The company said that no other clubs across Canada are affected.

“This was a difficult decision, based on unique circumstances that were isolated in London,” read the statement. “We want to thank our team members, our club members, the numerous local charities we supported, and the entire London community for the privilege of serving you for the 25 amazing years.

“We’re terribly disappointed today, but we’re forever grateful,” the statement concluded.

Movati has 16 remaining clubs, all in Ontario with the exception of one location in Edmonton.

— with files from Global News’ Jess Brady