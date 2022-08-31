Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

‘Forever grateful:’ Movati Athletic closing London, Ont. locations after 25 years

By Amy Simon Global News
Posted August 31, 2022 8:54 am
Movati Athletic locations at 755 Wonderland Road North and 3198 Wonderland Road South will be shutting down as of 6 p.m. Wednesday Aug. 31, 2022. View image in full screen
Movati Athletic locations at 755 Wonderland Road North and 3198 Wonderland Road South will be shutting down as of 6 p.m. Wednesday Aug. 31, 2022. Google Maps

A fitness company announced its two long-standing local gyms will be closing down almost immediately in London, Ont.

Read more: Student leaders issue national action plan against sexual violence on campus

Movati Athletic released a statement saying locations at 755 Wonderland Rd. N. and 3198 Wonderland Rd. S. will be shutting down as of 6 p.m. Wednesday.

Both locations have been open in London for the past 25 years.

Trending Stories

The company said that no other clubs across Canada are affected.

“This was a difficult decision, based on unique circumstances that were isolated in London,” read the statement. “We want to thank our team members, our club members, the numerous local charities we supported, and the entire London community for the privilege of serving you for the 25 amazing years.

Story continues below advertisement

“We’re terribly disappointed today, but we’re forever grateful,” the statement concluded.

Movati has 16 remaining clubs, all in Ontario with the exception of one location in Edmonton.

— with files from Global News’ Jess Brady

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
London Ontario tagLdnont tag2022 tagClosing tagShutting Down tagAug. 31 tag3198 Wonderland Road South tag755 Wonderland Road North tagMovati London tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers