Saskatoon police investigate reports of sexual assault

The Saskatoon Police Service is warning about reports of women being sexually assaulted by a stranger in the Dagnone Crescent area in recent days.
According to a release, the suspect is between 15 and 25 years old and five feet nine inches to six feet tall, and weighs around 180 pounds with a slim build.
Read more: Quebec judicial council rejects complaint over judge’s sexual assault ruling
Officers say in at least two separate instances, the man has been reported wearing a neon purple shirt and a neon yellow jacket before being seen by the same victim later in all-black clothing with a hood pulled tightly around his face.
-
83-year-old great-grandmother wins $60 million in Lotto Max draw
-
What to expect when Trudeau testifies on the Emergencies Act on Friday
Police are warning community members to be watchful of people and events around them.
Anyone with information is being asked to call the Saskatoon Police Service at 306-975-8300.
Comments