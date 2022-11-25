Saskatoon police investigate reports of sexual assault

Send this page to someone via email

The Saskatoon Police Service is warning about reports of women being sexually assaulted by a stranger in the Dagnone Crescent area in recent days.

According to a release, the suspect is between 15 and 25 years old and five feet nine inches to six feet tall, and weighs around 180 pounds with a slim build.

Officers say in at least two separate instances, the man has been reported wearing a neon purple shirt and a neon yellow jacket before being seen by the same victim later in all-black clothing with a hood pulled tightly around his face.

Police are warning community members to be watchful of people and events around them.

Anyone with information is being asked to call the Saskatoon Police Service at 306-975-8300.