Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Saskatoon police investigate reports of sexual assault

By Brody Langager Global News
Posted November 25, 2022 8:39 am
Saskatoon Police Service vehicle View image in full screen
The Saskatoon Police Service is warning about sexual assaults being reported in the Dagnone Crescent area. File / Global News

The Saskatoon Police Service is warning about reports of women being sexually assaulted by a stranger in the Dagnone Crescent area in recent days.

According to a release, the suspect is between 15 and 25 years old and five feet nine inches to six feet tall, and weighs around 180 pounds with a slim build.

Read more: Quebec judicial council rejects complaint over judge’s sexual assault ruling

Officers say in at least two separate instances, the man has been reported wearing a neon purple shirt and a neon yellow jacket before being seen by the same victim later in all-black clothing with a hood pulled tightly around his face.

Trending Now
Trending Now

Police are warning community members to be watchful of people and events around them.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information is being asked to call the Saskatoon Police Service at 306-975-8300.

Click to play video: '33rd Street East in Saskatoon closed following morning collision'
33rd Street East in Saskatoon closed following morning collision
CrimeSaskatchewan NewsSexual AssaultSaskatoon NewsSaskatoon Police ServiceInvestigationdagnone crescent
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers