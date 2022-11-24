Coast Guard assists with medevac when ambulance couldn’t reach Wolfe Island

Send this page to someone via email

The Canadian Coast Guard’s rescue station in Kingston was unexpectedly called into action Monday.

It assisted with a medevac of an injured individual on Wolfe Island on the St. Lawrence River when an ambulance couldn’t make its way to the island fast enough.

According to the Coast Guard, winds were approximately 30 kts, with waves as high as 1.5 m during the rescue vessel’s transit to Marysville.

The rescue carried out by the Kingston search and rescue station is within regular operations for CCG.

The crew was not pulled from other operations or duties to carry out this rescue, nor was it inconvenienced by it in any way.

