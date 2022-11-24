Menu

Canada

Coast Guard assists with medevac when ambulance couldn’t reach Wolfe Island

By Paul Soucy Global News
Posted November 24, 2022 4:04 pm
The Canadian Coast Guard made a medical assist on Wolfe Island. View image in full screen
The Canadian Coast Guard made a medical assist on Wolfe Island. Canadian Coast Guard

The Canadian Coast Guard’s rescue station in Kingston was unexpectedly called into action Monday.

It assisted with a medevac of an injured individual on Wolfe Island on the St. Lawrence River when an ambulance couldn’t make its way to the island fast enough.

According to the Coast Guard, winds were approximately 30 kts, with waves as high as 1.5 m during the rescue vessel’s transit to Marysville.

Read more: Kingston, Ont. region to receive nearly $10M to grow economy

The rescue carried out by the Kingston search and rescue station is within regular operations for CCG.

The crew was not pulled from other operations or duties to carry out this rescue, nor was it inconvenienced by it in any way.

