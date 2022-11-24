Kingston, Ont. region to receive nearly $10M to grow economy

Send this page to someone via email

The federal government has announced a substantial investment in southeastern Ontario to help grow the economy there.

The Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario announced a total investment of over $9.8 million for 37 projects in Kingston, Frontenac, Lanark, and Lennox and Addington that will support community infrastructure enhancements, tourism recovery and economic development in the region.

“Support for tourism operators and communities allows them to bring back visitors, enhance public spaces, share knowledge and experiences, and prepare for a strong future,” said Filomena Tassi, minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario.

“Through programs like the Tourism Relief Fund and Canada Community Revitalization Fund, our government is making smart investments that put people first and grow local economies that work for everyone.”

The hope is this investment will create and revitalize community spaces and enhance tourism attractions to welcome more visitors and build stronger, more vibrant communities that will lead to job creation and a growing economy that works for everyone.

The Marine Museum of the Great Lakes at Kingston received a non-repayable investment of more than $300,000, through the Tourism Relief Fund, to renovate the historical building at the Kingston Dry Dock national historic site.

“This restoration will further our ability to provide a unique community space for events, programs and exhibits that connect visitors to the stories of the Great Lakes and Kingston,” Chris West, chair of the board of the Marine Museum of the Great Lakes at Kingston, said.

The project includes restoring the museum’s heritage architecture, including exhibit galleries, windows and doors, to improve energy efficiency and attract visitors to the museum.

“Tourism and modern recreational spaces are important for building strong local economies and communities in Kingston and surrounding regions. With this support, the tourism sector and communities in Kingston, Frontenac, Lanark, and Lennox and Addington are rebuilding from the pandemic and looking forward to a strong future,” Kingston and the Islands MP Mark Gerretsen said.