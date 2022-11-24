Menu

Health

Quebec study confirms practice of forced sterilizations of Indigenous women

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 24, 2022 2:59 pm
Click to play video: 'Senator says forced or coerced sterilizations are ‘happening today as we speak’'
Senator says forced or coerced sterilizations are ‘happening today as we speak’

A report released Thursday confirms 22 cases of forced sterilization of First Nations and Inuit women in Quebec since 1980 and calls for the practice to end.

The study says that several participants did not realize they had been sterilized until years after the procedure when they sought treatment for fertility issues.

Read more: Indigenous women still forced, coerced into sterilization: Senate report

The majority of the participants did not sign a form consenting to sterilization, and those who did said the information they received from medical staff was not clear about the procedure’s impact on their ability to have children.

The report says the most recent example of imposed sterilization was in 2019 and concludes there is an “obvious presence” of systemic racism in Quebec.

Read more: Forced, coerced sterilization should be criminal offence in Canada: Senate report

The study calls on the Quebec College of Physicians to immediately end the practice and also demands action from the provincial and federal governments.

The study by researchers at Université du Québec en Abitibi-Temiscamingue is the first in Quebec to document the forced sterilization of First Nations and Inuit women.

© 2022 The Canadian Press

