Senate to make recommendations to end forced, coerced sterilization in Canada

The Senate is expected to release recommendations today to end forced and coerced sterilization in Canada.

The committee on human rights has been looking into the issue and is holding a press conference at 11 a.m. to talk about its new report.

In June 2021, the same committee released a preliminary report which found “this horrific practice is not confined to the past, but clearly is continuing today.”

The report says forced and coerced sterilization is underreported and disproportionately affects Indigenous women and other vulnerable and marginalized groups.

Two Indigenous women filed a class action lawsuit in Saskatchewan in 2017, alleging they were sterilized without consent and the following year more than 100 others joined.

The committee’s preliminary work says survivors should be consulted and involved in creating the recommendations.