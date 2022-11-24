Menu

Crime

Police share photos of 15 new suspects in PNE riot, 3 others still wanted

By Elizabeth McSheffrey Global News
Posted November 24, 2022 2:24 pm
Click to play video: 'Additional suspects identified in PNE Breakout Festival riot'
Additional suspects identified in PNE Breakout Festival riot
Five more suspects in the Breakout Festival riot at the PNE Amphitheatre have been identified. That means the Vancouver police are now looking for just three remaining suspects – Nov 9, 2022

Vancouver police have released photos of 15 new suspects in their investigation of the riot that caused more than $300,000 in damage at the PNE in September.

Three suspects on their original “most wanted” are still unidentified, police said in a Thursday news release.

“With tips from the public, we’ve already identified several people who participated in dangerous and destructive behavior during the BREAKOUT Festival riot,” said Const. Tania Visintin in the release. “Now, we’re again asking everyone to look hard at these newly released pictures to help us hold these additional suspects accountable.”

Read more: Police identify 5 more suspects in PNE riot, 3 remain on ‘most wanted’ list

To date, seven suspects have been identified in the disturbance, sparked after American rapper Lil Baby cancelled his headline performance at the BREAKOUT Festival on Sept. 18 at the last minute. While some concert-goers left peacefully, about a thousand rioted instead.

Videos posted to social media captured the ensuing looting and destruction of property, including food kiosks and light fixtures Police have also said the riot included fights and assaults.

Since they released their first suspect list on Nov. 1, Visintin said some of their “most wanted” have turned themselves in.

Click to play video: 'PNE spokesperson provides insights on riot investigation'
PNE spokesperson provides insights on riot investigation

Seven people were arrested after the riot for breaching the peace.

Since then, the PNE has backed its customized security plan for the Sept. 18 event, calling the riot “incredibly shocking” and unpredictable, given the success of previous events of a similar size and nature.

“The PNE is very appreciative of the attention and focus the Vancouver Police Department has brought to this investigation,” the PNE’s Laura Ballance said in the Thursday release. “We continue to provide any assistance we can to aid VPD in their investigation, and encourage anyone with information on this latest group of suspects to come forward.”

Anyone with information on the riot or the wanted suspects can contact police through their web page dedicated to the investigation.

 

vancouver policeVancouver crimePNELil BabyPNE Riotbreakout festivalPNE riot investigationPNE riot suspects
