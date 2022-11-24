Menu

Money

Technology sector helps lead S&P/TSX composite higher in late morning trading

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 24, 2022 12:15 pm
A sign board displays the TSX level outside the Richmond Adelaide Centre in the financial district in Toronto on Wednesday, September 29, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Evan Buhler. View image in full screen
A sign board displays the TSX level outside the Richmond Adelaide Centre in the financial district in Toronto on Wednesday, September 29, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Evan Buhler. EEB

Gains in the technology sector helped Canada’s main stock index gain nearly 100 points in late-morning trading.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 80.90 points at 20,363.16.

The gain came with U.S. stock markets closed for the Thanksgiving holiday.

Read more: Tech stocks helps lift S&P/TSX composite despite energy sector weakness as oil falls

The Canadian dollar traded for 74.99 cents US compared with 74.67 cents US on Wednesday.

The January crude contract was down 39 cents at US$77.55 per barrel and the January natural gas contract was down four cents at US$7.67 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract was up US$11.40 at US$1,757.00 an ounce and the December copper contract was up two cents at US$3.64 a pound.

© 2022 The Canadian Press

