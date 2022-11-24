Technology sector helps lead S&P/TSX composite higher in late morning trading

Gains in the technology sector helped Canada’s main stock index gain nearly 100 points in late-morning trading.
The S&P/TSX composite index was up 80.90 points at 20,363.16.
The gain came with U.S. stock markets closed for the Thanksgiving holiday.
Read more: Tech stocks helps lift S&P/TSX composite despite energy sector weakness as oil falls
Read More
The Canadian dollar traded for 74.99 cents US compared with 74.67 cents US on Wednesday.
Trending Now
-
Imports of kids’ Tylenol differ from what Canadians are used to. Here’s what we know
-
Half of variable mortgage holders with fixed payments have hit trigger rate: BoC
Trending Now
The January crude contract was down 39 cents at US$77.55 per barrel and the January natural gas contract was down four cents at US$7.67 per mmBTU.
The December gold contract was up US$11.40 at US$1,757.00 an ounce and the December copper contract was up two cents at US$3.64 a pound.
Comments