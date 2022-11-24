Tisdale RCMP investigate after 2 pickup trucks collide, leaving 1 dead

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP continue to investigate a collision between two pickup trucks that left one dead on Highway 35, eight kilometres south of the junction with Highway 335 in the RM of Connaught, Sask.

In a release, police stated that Tisdale RCMP received a report of the collision on Tuesday at approximately 10 a.m.

“Initial investigation determined two pick-up trucks collided,” stated police. “The driver of one of the pick-up trucks, a 62-year-old male from Aylsham, SK, was declared deceased by EMS at the scene. His family has been notified.”

Police stated that the driver and passenger of the other pickup truck were treated at the hospital for injuries described as non-life-threatening.

The investigation continues with the assistance of a Saskatchewan RCMP collision reconstructionist, and Highway #35 has reopened as it was closed for the initial investigation.