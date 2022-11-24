Menu

Crime

Tisdale RCMP investigate after 2 pickup trucks collide, leaving 1 dead

By Jeanelle Mandes Global News
Posted November 24, 2022 12:11 pm
Highway 35 has reopened after police investigated a two-pickup truck collision that left one dead and two others with non-life-threatening injuries. View image in full screen
Highway 35 has reopened after police investigated a two-pickup truck collision that left one dead and two others with non-life-threatening injuries. Files / Global News

RCMP continue to investigate a collision between two pickup trucks that left one dead on Highway 35, eight kilometres south of the junction with Highway 335 in the RM of Connaught, Sask.

In a release, police stated that Tisdale RCMP received a report of the collision on Tuesday at approximately 10 a.m.

Read more: Controlled burn causes collision near Marshall, Sask.

“Initial investigation determined two pick-up trucks collided,” stated police. “The driver of one of the pick-up trucks, a 62-year-old male from Aylsham, SK, was declared deceased by EMS at the scene. His family has been notified.”

Police stated that the driver and passenger of the other pickup truck were treated at the hospital for injuries described as non-life-threatening.

Read more: Young Sask. man killed in collision between car and semi, say Estevan RCMP

The investigation continues with the assistance of a Saskatchewan RCMP collision reconstructionist, and Highway #35 has reopened as it was closed for the initial investigation.

Influx of fatalities on Saskatchewan roads present psychological challenges to first responders
