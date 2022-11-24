Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Bracebridge OPP officer facing assault charges after SIU investigation

By Sawyer Bogdan Global News
Posted November 24, 2022 11:04 am
The Special Investigations Unit headquarters in Mississauga. View image in full screen
The Special Investigations Unit headquarters in Mississauga. Nakita Krucker/Toronto Star via Getty Images

The Special Investigations Unit said a Bracebridge Ontario Provincial Police officer is facing assault charges in connection with an arrest earlier this year.

In a statement Thursday, the director of the Special Investigations Unit, Joseph Martino, said he found reasonable grounds to believe that an OPP officer committed criminal offences in connection with the arrest of a 43-year-old man in the Township of Georgian Bay.

On July 10, officers were called to the Canadian Pacific Railway yard for a reported trespass, breaking and entering investigation.

Officers located the man believed to be involved near a retail area on Front Street.

Read more: Orillia OPP release sketches of suspects wanted in sexual assault investigation

The SIU said there was an interaction between the officer and the man, which resulted in the man being transported to the hospital, where he was diagnosed with serious injuries following his arrest.

Trending Now
Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

As a result of the SIU investigation, Const. Scott Anthony is charged with one count of assault causing bodily harm and one count of assault with a weapon.

Anthony is required to appear before the Ontario court of justice at 3 Dominion St. in Bracebridge on Dec. 20.

As the matter is before the courts, the SIU has said it will not provide further comment on the investigation.

The SIU is an independent government agency that investigates the conduct of police officers that may have resulted in death, serious injury, sexual assault or the discharge of a firearm at a person.

OPPOntario Provincial PoliceSIUSpecial Investigations UnitCanadian Pacific RailwayBracebridge OPPassault investigationpolice assaultPolice Watch DogScott Anthony
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers