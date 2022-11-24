Bracebridge OPP officer facing assault charges after SIU investigation

Send this page to someone via email

The Special Investigations Unit said a Bracebridge Ontario Provincial Police officer is facing assault charges in connection with an arrest earlier this year.

In a statement Thursday, the director of the Special Investigations Unit, Joseph Martino, said he found reasonable grounds to believe that an OPP officer committed criminal offences in connection with the arrest of a 43-year-old man in the Township of Georgian Bay.

On July 10, officers were called to the Canadian Pacific Railway yard for a reported trespass, breaking and entering investigation.

Officers located the man believed to be involved near a retail area on Front Street.

The SIU said there was an interaction between the officer and the man, which resulted in the man being transported to the hospital, where he was diagnosed with serious injuries following his arrest.

As a result of the SIU investigation, Const. Scott Anthony is charged with one count of assault causing bodily harm and one count of assault with a weapon.

Anthony is required to appear before the Ontario court of justice at 3 Dominion St. in Bracebridge on Dec. 20.

As the matter is before the courts, the SIU has said it will not provide further comment on the investigation.

The SIU is an independent government agency that investigates the conduct of police officers that may have resulted in death, serious injury, sexual assault or the discharge of a firearm at a person.