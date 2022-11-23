Orillia OPP release sketches of suspects wanted in sexual assault investigation

Send this page to someone via email

The Orillia detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is looking for two suspects wanted in connection with a sexual assault investigation in the Township of Ramara.

On Sept. 9, at approximately 12:30 a.m., members of the Orillia OPP, supported by other units, responded to a report of a sexual assault they say happened just after midnight in the area of Monck and Kirkfield roads in Seabright.

Investigators from the Orillia OPP Crime Unit have obtained composite portraits of two persons of interest in this investigation and are seeking the public’s assistance to identify them.

The first suspect is described as a male in his 20s with blond hair and no facial hair, wearing dark clothes.

The second suspect is described as a male with a medium build in his 20s, with black curly hair, facial hair and wearing dark clothing. The Orillia OPP Crime Unit is continuing the investigation.

View image in full screen he Orillia Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has released composite photos and is seeking public assistance to identify two persons of interest in relation to a sexual assault investigation in the Township of Ramara. Supplied by Orillia OPP

OPP are reminding the public to always use caution and be aware of their surroundings and personal safety.

Anyone who was in the area during the timeframe of the incident and saw anything suspicious or has any information regarding this incident or suspects that may assist investigators is asked to call Orillia OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).