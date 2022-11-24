Man arrested after gun fired overnight during fight in Kitchener

Send this page to someone via email

A Kitchener man was taken into custody on Wednesday night after a gun was pulled during a fight in the Vanier area of the city, according to Waterloo Regional Police.

Police say officers were dispatched to the Kingsway Drive and Wilson Avenue area after gunshots and a fight were called in.

There were four men in a fight when one of them fired a gun, according to police.

One of the men was transported to hospital for treatment of minor injuries from the fight.

A 38-year-old man is facing numerous weapon-related charges, including careless use of a firearm, carrying a concealed weapon and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

The man remained in police custody pending a bail hearing.