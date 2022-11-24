Man arrested after gun fired overnight during fight in Kitchener

A Kitchener man was taken into custody on Wednesday night after a gun was pulled during a fight in the Vanier area of the city, according to Waterloo Regional Police.
Police say officers were dispatched to the Kingsway Drive and Wilson Avenue area after gunshots and a fight were called in.
Read more: Waterloo police search for ‘prowler’ spotted lurking in Kitchener
There were four men in a fight when one of them fired a gun, according to police.
-
83-year-old great-grandmother wins $60 million in Lotto Max draw
-
Angler reels in massive 67-pound goldfish named ‘The Carrot’
One of the men was transported to hospital for treatment of minor injuries from the fight.
A 38-year-old man is facing numerous weapon-related charges, including careless use of a firearm, carrying a concealed weapon and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.
The man remained in police custody pending a bail hearing.
Comments