Crime

Waterloo police search for ‘prowler’ spotted lurking in Kitchener

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted November 22, 2022 4:23 pm
Police Lights View image in full screen
Waterloo Regional Police are looking for a 'Peeping Tom' who was prowling near St. Mary’s General Hospital on Sunday night. File/Getty

Waterloo Regional Police are looking for a prowler who was lurking near St. Mary’s General Hospital on Sunday night.

A woman spotted a man lurking outside of a backyard window at around 9 p.m. on Sunday night at a home near Queen’s Boulevard and South Drive, according to police.

Read more: Teen and young man from Wilmot arrested in connection with skirmish in Kitchener

They say that the man was looking to gain the woman’s attention before he fled the scene.

The victim, a 19-year-old woman, did not report any injuries to police.

Police say that they were contacted about the incident on Monday.

Read more: Waterloo police officer injured as stolen car strikes 2 cruisers

They described the suspect as being white, around 6’1″ to 6’3″ tall, with short dark hair and was seen wearing a dark blue jacket.

Police say officers are continuing their investigation and are asking anyone with information to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Kitchener newsWaterloo newsWaterloo Regional PoliceWaterloo crimeKitchener CrimeQueens Boulevard KitchenerPeeping Tom KitchenerSouth Drive Kitchener
