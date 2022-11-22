Waterloo police search for ‘prowler’ spotted lurking in Kitchener

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Regional Police are looking for a prowler who was lurking near St. Mary’s General Hospital on Sunday night.

A woman spotted a man lurking outside of a backyard window at around 9 p.m. on Sunday night at a home near Queen’s Boulevard and South Drive, according to police.

They say that the man was looking to gain the woman’s attention before he fled the scene.

The victim, a 19-year-old woman, did not report any injuries to police.

Police say that they were contacted about the incident on Monday.

They described the suspect as being white, around 6’1″ to 6’3″ tall, with short dark hair and was seen wearing a dark blue jacket.

Police say officers are continuing their investigation and are asking anyone with information to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.