TransLink program encourages employers to subsidize workers’ transit

TransLink is rolling out a new certification it hopes will help boost ridership while helping employers with recruitment challenges and sustainability goals.

The new Transit-Friendly Employer Certification (TFE) will be available to employers that subsidize a portion of their employees’ transit fares.

TransLink says the certification will be the first of its kind in Canada.

“By subsidizing transit passes for their employees, Transit-Friendly Employers will be demonstrating their commitment to climate action by encouraging people to get out of their cars,” the transit and transportation agency said in a media release.

“The program also provides employers an attractive employee retention measure, as transportation costs represent the second-highest household expense in B.C.”

To be certified, employers must pay for at least half of employees transit passes. Large employers with more than 200 employees must sign up at least 10 per cent of their workforce, while smaller employers must sign up 25 per cent.

TransLink says employers can also customize their involvement in the program, including choosing suitable subsidy levels, incorporating pay-as-you-go passes for staff who don’t commute every day and multi-zone passes for people with longer commutes.

Organizations can find out more about the program at TransLink’s website.