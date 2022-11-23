Airdrie RCMP arrest 2 youth, seek others after bear spray attack

Send this page to someone via email

A pair of youth have been charged following a bear spray incident in an Airdrie neighbourhood, and police are looking for other suspects.

At 1:30 p.m. on Nov. 22, Airdrie RCMP responded to an incident in the Reunion neighbourhood for a report of a bear spray incident.

Police said four or more suspects attacked two adults in a residence with bear spray. The suspects are believed to to have damaged a vehicle belonging to one of the victims during the assault and then fled on foot and in a white Toyota Rav 4 SUV.

Members of RCMP’s police dog services, traffic services and other investigators were part of the substantial police presence in the Williamstown and Reunion neighbourhoods on Tuesday. They located and arrested two of the suspects who fled on foot.

Those youth, who are both Calgary residents, have been charged with assault with a weapon and mischief. One of the male youth was also charged with obstruction. Both are due to appear in an Airdrie court on Jan. 12, 2023.

Police believe this to be an isolated and targeted attack and are looking for further information from the public to identify the SUV and a dark grey Nissan Altima investigators believe was involved in the attack.

Anyone with information can call Airdrie RCMP at 403-945-7267 or provide anonymous tips to Crime Stoppers.